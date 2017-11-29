Menu
BREAKING: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Gladstone

Andrew Thorpe
MATT HARRIS
by and

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall in the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

The warning covers a large area of Central Queensland including the entire Gladstone region, stretching from the Sunshine Coast in the South to Clermont in the north-west.

The Bureau is also warning of possible flash flooding over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • Contact the SES on 132 500 in the event of an emergency

Bureau meteorologist Vinord Anand this morning told The Observer the region could see falls of between 50-60mm.

"We have a very high expectation for showers today, 90 to 95 per cent chance, to the most likely outcome will be showers today," Mr Anand said.

The next warning is due to be issued by 4.55pm.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology

Gladstone Observer
