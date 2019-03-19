Menu
AFTERNOON STORM: The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 3pm.
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for region

Mark Zita
by
19th Mar 2019 3:51 PM

SEVERE thunderstorm cells are approaching areas near Calliope and Miriam Vale.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning around 3pm.

It advised the storm could "produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours”.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said an upper trough in the region is the cause of these storms.

"That's certainly starting to move off the coast,” Ms Gardner said.

"There's still a bit of instability hanging around with a moist air mass as well.”

As that trough moves away, the likelihood of severe storms will decrease.

"There is still a chance of a few isolated cells around tomorrow and moving forward but that severe threat should be moving away,” she said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Gladstone Observer

