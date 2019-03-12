Menu
A storm front is moving towards the Gladstone region.
A storm front is moving towards the Gladstone region. BOM
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for region

MATT HARRIS
by
12th Mar 2019 5:08 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Gladstone region.

The BOM is monitoring a series of thunderstorms that continue to develop over the Wide Bay and Burnett and Capricornia districts.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 4.13pm for thunderstorms "likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours".

Locations which may be affected include Woodgate, Baralaba, Duaringa, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Mount Morgan and Seventeen Seventy.

 

There was a report of a 91km/h wind gust at Gayndah Airport at 2:51pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The BOM will issue another warning at 7.15pm.

