Hail turns fields white in severe Darling Downs storms

UPDATE: HAIL has turned sun-drenched and drought-ravaged parts of the region into scenes resembling ski-fields.

The severe storm which lashed Jandowae dumped, in 20 minutes, inches of hail which turned roads and fields white.

Dion Montgomery was 5km south of Jandowae on the Jandowae Macalister Rd when the storm hit about 1pm.

Mr Montgomery said the hail fell for about 20 minutes, dumping inches of ice across the narrow band where the storms hit.

He said he'd never seen anything like it in the 15 years he's lived in the region.

"It's been five months since the last decent rainfall and that was only 20mm," he said.

"There's a crop out here on this property which has been decimated.

"It's a blow. It wasn't much chop before but it had good grain before.

"What was there was good quality but was very light."

EARLIER: Severe weather is expected across the Darling Downs this afternoon, as thunderstorms pass over parts of the region.

A severe storm is currently affecting an area north of Jandowae, which is tracking north-east.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely.

About 58mm has fallen in the hour to 2.40pm at Braziers Hill Alert, near Condamine.

Hail has blanketed properties across the Darling Downs earlier today as the storms moved across the Darling Downs.