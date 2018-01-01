LIVE COVERAGE: Severe thunderstorm hits Gladstone region

LIGHTNING CRASHES: A lightning bolt strikes the ground in front of Lake Awoonga earlier today.

11.35PM: WITH the worst of the wet weather over, it's time to wrap up The Observer's live coverage of tonight's storm.

Anyone looking to keep tabs on the power outage situation at Boyne Island, Kirkwood or Mount Larcom can monitor the repairs in real time using Ergon Energy's Outage Finder.

11.22PM: ERGON Energy is no longer listing 1476 homes across Boyne Island and Tannum Sands as being without power, which, let's be frank, is a relief.

A smaller outage caused by the storm is currently affecting 38 customers at Kin Kora on Whitewood Cres, Illawarra Dr, Hibiscus Ave and Tala Ct.

Work on the outage affecting 178 customers at Boyne Island is listed as delayed, with crews unable to continue.

11.07PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology's weather warning that has been in place since 4.19pm this afternoon has finally been cancelled for the Gladstone Region.

The weather warning itself remains active but the affected area has shifted north between Rockhampton and Mackay.

Boyne Island has recorded 107mm over the last 12.4 hours, including 75mm in the 60 minutes to 8.45pm, according to the Bureau.

The Gladstone Radar Alert recorded 66mm over a similar period, including 53mm in the 30 minutes to 8.45pm.

Benaraby recorded 93mm over the past 12.3 hours.

One Observer reader commented she had recorded 135mm at her gauge in Wurdong Heights from about 6.30pm up until 10.30pm.

Another reader simply commented "I've got a free above ground pool now".

10.55PM: A SECOND power outage is being reported at Tannum Sands and Boyne Island, this one beginning at 10.10pm and affecting 1476 customers across the two suburbs, according to Ergon Energy.

Whether this number holds up or whether it is a momentary outage remains to be seen.

UNPLANNED: Ergon Energy is reportedly dealing with a power outage affecting 1476 customers at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands. Ergon Energy

10.37PM: CASSIE Lee Anne Willcocks has submitted a video of lightning striking at Toolooa St, which is currently experiencing minor flooding (make sure to watch to the last second):

Toolooa St inundated: Toolooa St is currently experiencing minor flooding.

10.13PM: POWER has been restored to homes at Glen Eden, along with more than 400 addresses at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

Power is still out at Boyne Island on: Pittsbay Cres, Kirrang Pl, Eugenia Ct, Currawong Ct, Beltana Dr, Curtis Ave, Wattora Cl, Brin St, Malpas St, Weirte Ct, Tarcoola Dr, Jarrah Dr, Minya Cl, Yaraan Ct, Belah Ct, Ballook St, Lomandra St and The Promenade.

The only street remaining experiencing a power outage at Tannum Sands according to Ergon Energy is Hampton Dr.

10.09PM: THE two traffic crashes reported earlier this evening at Calliope and Benaraby have been confirmed as the same incident by a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman said the initial report of the crash on the Bruce Hwy occurring at Benaraby had been a misreported address.

The man who sustained an ankle injury when his car rolled on the highway near Sawmill Rd - with the incident actually occurring closer to Old Ten Chain Rd - has been transported to Gladstone Hospital.

9.59PM: THE WORST of the rainfall appears to have passed over the Gladstone Region.

The below gif, sourced from weatherzone.com.au, shows the core of the storm passing over Gladstone and out to sea as of 9.30pm.

Intermittent rainfall is still hitting the region but nothing like what was pouring down an hour ago.

9.51PM: THINGS aren't going too well in Port Curtis either, where the Archer Hotel is currently burning down.

It is believed the abandoned pub was struck by lightning.

Read the full story here.

9.45PM: Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise from Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire sent in this video taken at Lake Awoonga earlier this afternoon:

Lake Awoonga before the storm: CALM BEFORE THE STORM: Lightning begins to strike as clouds form over Lake Awoonga earlier this afternoon.

9.34PM: Radar images published on weatherzone.com.au show the extent and concentration of the lightning strikes which have barraged Central Queensland over the few hours.

The white crosses on the below image represent strikes that occurred around 8.10pm, while the red crosses were 30 minutes old and the blue crosses 60 minutes old.

LIGHTNING CRASHES: The cluster of lightning strikes is so dense it is almost impossible to make out the names of any towns between Bundaberg and Moranbah. weatherzone.com.au

9.23PM: SOCIAL media users are reporting Gladstone Benaraby Rd is flooded near the railway bridge outside Toolooa State High School and at the Brian Niven Park soccer fields.

Now is a good time to remind readers: If it's flooded, forget it.

Find another way around.

9.15PM: ROXY Hourigan took this video of lightning striking over Awoonga Dam earlier this afternoon.

We've captured a still of the best moment:

SHOCKING: A still from Roxy Hourigan's video of the storm over Lake Awoonga this afternoon. Roxy Hourigan

9.04PM: ERGON Energy has confirmed 830 customers across Boyne Island and Tannum Sands are currently without power as a result of damage to the network requiring emergency repairs.

As is the case with the outages at Glen Eden, Mount Larcom and Ambrose, there is not yet any estimated time as to when power will be returned to these suburbs.

8.52PM: THE BENARABY Alert rain gauge has received 67mm of rainfall over the past 10.9 hours, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Gladstone Airport Alert has received 41mm over the past 11.5 hours, though these totals do not include the last burst of heavy rainfall and are expected to rise significantly with the next update.

8.50PM: THE LIGHTS in the office here at The Observer are flickering every time there's a lightning strike so if this coverage suddenly stops, now you'll know why.

8.48PM: THE VEHICLE rollover at Calliope has been confirmed as a single vehicle accident in which a car has overturned into a ditch off the Bruce Hwy near the intersection with Sawmill Rd.

The driver of the car was male and has received injuries to his foot in the accident.

Queensland Ambulance and Fire and Emergency Services personnel in Central Queensland are currently taking a high number of calls as a result of the wet weather.

8.24PM: THE WET weather is taking a toll on the region's roads already, with reports of two traffic crashes occurring within minutes of each other at about 8.15pm on the Bruce Hwy south-west of Gladstone.

A vehicle has reportedly rolled on the highway at Calliope, while a car has crashed further south at Benaraby.

These are still developing stories, and updates will follow as details emerge.

8.20PM: READERS across the Gladstone Region are reporting intermittent issues with power outages and even television reception - with a notable outage occurring right in the middle of the Big Bash.

About 87 customers are currently affected by an unplanned power outage in Glen Eden, including homes on Carnegie Ct, Leichhardt Ct, Blaxland Ct, Cavella Dr, Giles St and Dean St.

Ergon has not been able to place an estimated repair time on either the outages at Glen Eden or Ambrose and Mount Larcom.

The Round Hill area is also believed to be significantly affected by power outages.

Gladstone, Mount Larcom and Rockhampton are directly within the heaviest areas of rain currently falling across Central Queensland.

IN THE MIDDLE: Gladstone, Mount Larcom and Rockhampton are experiencing heavy rainfall. Bureau of Meteorology

6.23PM: ABOUT 18 homes at Ambrose and Mount Larcom have lost power as a result of damage requiring emergency repairs.

Fault-finding is currently in progress, according to Ergon Energy.

Several readers at Boyne Island also reported a loss of power, though The Observer understands it has now been restored.

The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its initial severe thunderstorm warning to include the possibility that storms this evening could lead to flash flooding.

WARNING: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the regions in yellow. Bureau of Meteorology

4.56PM: THE Bureau of Meteorology is warning of severe thunderstorms for this afternoon which may affect the Gladstone region.

BOM issued a warning at 4.19pm stating severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours.

The warning covers a wide area from almost as far north as Rockhampton to the Gold Coast, excluding Brisbane.

Gordon Banks, BOM meteorologist, said a large cell had formed south of Gladstone.

"(It's) tracking to the north east, so it looks like it will have a stronger effect on the southern part of Gladstone," he said.

But Mr Banks said there was no guarantee the storm would continue to track in the same direction.

"Once storms become severe, they can turn in their tracks, they can turn left or right," he said.

"It's likely once this cell has passed, you will see further activity, possibly some periods of rain.

"It could be fairly damp through the evening and then another round of this tomorrow."