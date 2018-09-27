Severe storms possible for parts of region

The BOM is forecasting possible severe storms south of Biloela this afternoon and into the evening.

THE Gladstone region has a slight chance of receiving a sprinkle of rain over the coming days according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

However any falls are likely to be limited and isolated, and more likely to occur in the southwest of the region towards Biloela.

BOM meteorologist Jess Gardner said an upper trough moving over southeastern Queensland today, combined with some moist onshore flow could bring the possibility of showers and storms.

"That will cover the region with a higher chance the further south you go," Ms Gardner said.

"South of Biloela there is the possibility of some severe storms today so that's something people should keep an eye on the warnings for.

"Gladstone itself has a slight to medium chance of showers but the further north you go the less impact that upper trough has so they'll be a slightly less chance of seeing something.

"There will be showers around, whether or not one goes directly over your house obviously depends where they pop up.

"Today is probably the best chance of getting any rain over the next few days."

Gladstone, like most parts of the country, is suffering from a lack of rain with only 0.6mm recorded at the Gladstone Airport radar this month.

After receiving 138.4mm in January and 207.2mm in February, the Airport radar has only recorded 91.8mm since March 1.