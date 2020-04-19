Severe storms not expected to stick around

Trees down on Coast Road Baffle Creek. (Near Waterview and Emery Drive) towards Rules Beach during last night's storm.

Trees down on Coast Road Baffle Creek. (Near Waterview and Emery Drive) towards Rules Beach during last night's storm.

SEVERE storms hammered parts of the Gladstone region over the weekend but the wild weather won’t last long, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

At noon today, the bureau issued a severe warning for damaging winds and large hailstones for the Capricornia region.

Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Blackwater, Calliope and Mount Morgan are some of the areas in the firing line.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said there was severe cells observed on the radar, but storms are not expected for the rest of the week.

“This is the last lot of storms coming through,” Mr Majchrowski said.

“We are not expecting any storms past today.”

He said the storms are caused by an upper trough which was moving across the state.

Last night, parts of the region experienced wild weather with trees down in some areas.

Gladstone Regional mayor Matt Burnett posted a photo of the storm damage at Coast Rd in Baffle Creek to his Facebook page.

Cr Burnett said council had organised a clean up for the area.

“Thank you to the crew who worked throughout the night to make the road safe,” Cr Burnett said.