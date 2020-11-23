Menu
Southeast Queensland’s recent heatwave is set to be stopped in its tracks by severe thunderstorms that could bring large hail and heavy rainfall to the region.
News

Severe storms, large hail set to stop heatwave in its tracks

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 4:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For the second Tuesday in a row, parts of southeast and central Queensland are set to be lashed by severe storms, delivered by a system that's eerily similar to the one that hit the week before.

The warning released by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning comes as the run of temperatures above 30 degrees continues across the inland and central regions.

Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are forecast to fall across most of the state's southeast corner from midday Tuesday, with initial models showing a pattern similar to that of last week's storms, which delivered heavy thunder and rainfall to the region.


Despite the similarities, BOM Meteorologist Ricus Lombard said we shouldn't expect the same "evolving" conditions that saw last week's system change multiple times leading up to the deluge.

"While it has that same shape as last week's storm … we're not expecting it to change much and evolve," he said.

"Though we should have more of a better idea tomorrow morning when that easterly change kicks in."

That change will see the morning's northwesterly winds be completely turned around into southeasterly gusts reaching up to 50+km/h if the worst hits the inland regions from Kingaroy down to Warwick.

The rainfall will also bring a cooler change for much of the region, with a number of inland townships set to swelter through temperatures above 35 degrees today, including St George, Roma, Charleville and Dalby.

Forecast Maximums for Monday:

St. George: 40C

Roma: 38C

Charleville: 39C

Dalby: 36C

Brisbane: 31C

Gold Coast: 29C

Maroochydore: 29C

