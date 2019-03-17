Severe thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple parts of southeast Queensland, as the weekend's wet and wild weather continues.

#QldStorm forecast: Heavy rainfall, damaging winds and large hail are possible in thunderstorms across the southeastern quarter of the state. Check your forecast at https://t.co/kkgjnnJOXK pic.twitter.com/OEbpizKjlz — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 17, 2019

At 2.30pm, the Bureau issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in the Gold Coast council area.

"The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 2:25 pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Mudgeeraba," the bureau said.

"These thunderstorms are moving towards the east. They are forecast to affect Nerang by 2:40pm and Miami by 3:20pm.

"Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds are likely."

Further west, a severe thunderstorm warning is in place for people in parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Inglewood and Texas," the warning said.

Friday's storms stretched from the Sunshine Coast down to Byron Bay and dumped up to 105mm of rain in just one hour, causing widespread commuter chaos and power outages.

When two huge storms formed north and south of Warwick on Thursday, storm chaser Chris McFerran pitched himself somewhere near Junabee to capture the lightning bolts on camera.

Flights were delayed across Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast airports, with one passenger on a flight to Sunshine Coast saying it was the "scariest flight I've ever been on".

Train services were also suspended on some lines both on Friday evening and on Saturday morning as a result of the storms.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm forecast about 11.10am, saying there was a very high chance of severe thunderstorms across the southeast quarter of the state, and in particular the in the Darling Downs and Toowoomba regions.