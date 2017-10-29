'SEVERE STORMS': BoM predicts rough days ahead

The region could be in for a rough start to the week with showers and thunderstorms expected.

THE region could be in for a rough start to the week with showers and thunderstorms expected.

With the most recent floods only just behind us, the hope for some dry weather has been prominent across Gladstone.

But the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted otherwise, with a potential for severe weather likely.

A BoM spokeswoman said the wave of wet weather expected to occur over the next few days was due to "a series of upper level troughs moving through the south-eastern corner".

She said Gladstone needed to prepare for possible storms both today and tomorrow.

"Showers and thunderstorms will roll through, but most likely quite late during the day," she said.

"Probably the early evening or overnight."

The spokeswoman said even though it was Biloela that would most likely see severe storms tonight, Gladstone residents might be in store for something similar tomorrow night.

"There's a vigorous surface trough which will moving move eastward on Monday (tomorrow), combined with an upper level trough as well," the spokeswoman said.

"So it really is very unstable right through the area right now ... The storms will be generated pretty quickly."

From Tuesday, the risk of storms will gradually shift northwards, focussing more on Rockhampton.

"As the trough moves it will shift the chance of storms with it," the spokeswoman said.

BoM confirmed there was still a chance for storm activity on Tuesday and Wednesday.

BoM forecast

Monday - Min 22 Max 31

Tuesday - Min 23 Max 32

Wednesday - Min 20 Max 27

Thursday - Min 19 Max 29

Friday - Min 21 Max 29

Saturday - Min 21 Max 29

Sunday - Min 21 Max 29