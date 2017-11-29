Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

SEVERE STORM WARNING: BOM warns of hail, damaging winds

STORM WARNING: Agnes Water & 1770 are in the firing line.
STORM WARNING: Agnes Water & 1770 are in the firing line. photos.com
Andrew Thorpe
by

3.17PM: IF YOU live south of Gladstone, it's time to bunker down.

The Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones across parts of the Capricornia and Wide Bay & Burnett districts.

The town of 1770 is one of two towns specifically singled out by the Bureau as being in the line of fire - the other being the storm-weary town of Bundaberg at the other end of the warning area.

 

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to:

  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • Contact the SES on 132 500 in the event of an emergency

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

 

BATTEN DOWN: The warning is mostly aimed at the southern parts of the Gladstone Region.
BATTEN DOWN: The warning is mostly aimed at the southern parts of the Gladstone Region. Bureau of Meteorology

Related Items

Topics:  bureau of meteorology gladstone weather severe storm warning storm warning

Gladstone Observer
Suspected CQ armed robbers out run police dog

Suspected CQ armed robbers out run police dog

Police reviewing footage as teens assist with inquiries.

Mum's suggestion leads to handy East Shores addition

NEW ADDITION: Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with Michelle Denniss and her daughter Shontae at the recently installed a custom-made change table at East Shores to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities.

Mum suggests idea to GPC that will benefit many.

Rio Tinto Yarwun investigated for caustic contamination

Rio Tinto Yarwun increased production by 18% in the June quarter. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

Rio Tinto has been issued a notice by DEHP.

World-first radar technology used on Gladstone potholes

VAC Group operations supervisor Lee Henderson and product developer Mike Meide using the companys world-leading ground penetrating radar.

VAC Group unveils its new radar imaging technology.

Local Partners