SEVERE STORM WARNING: BOM warns of hail, damaging winds

STORM WARNING: Agnes Water & 1770 are in the firing line.

STORM WARNING: Agnes Water & 1770 are in the firing line. photos.com

3.17PM: IF YOU live south of Gladstone, it's time to bunker down.

The Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones across parts of the Capricornia and Wide Bay & Burnett districts.

The town of 1770 is one of two towns specifically singled out by the Bureau as being in the line of fire - the other being the storm-weary town of Bundaberg at the other end of the warning area.

Bunker Down: Josh Arnold's music video features familiar faces and locations across the Gladstone region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to:

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

Contact the SES on 132 500 in the event of an emergency

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.