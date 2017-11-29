SEVERE STORM WARNING: BOM warns of hail, damaging winds

3.17PM: IF YOU live south of Gladstone, it's time to bunker down.
The Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds and large hailstones across parts of the Capricornia and Wide Bay & Burnett districts.
The town of 1770 is one of two towns specifically singled out by the Bureau as being in the line of fire - the other being the storm-weary town of Bundaberg at the other end of the warning area.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to:
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
- Contact the SES on 132 500 in the event of an emergency
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.