SEVERE STORM: Warning issued for Capricornia

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for the Capricornia region, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning Calliope and Miriam Vale may be the most affected areas.

The warning said thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

Meteorologist Shane Kennedy said the storms were pretty close and there was a fair amount of thunderstorm activity across the region.

He said Calliope had received 23mm of rain today, a welcome sight for locals who missed out on heavy falls earlier in the week.

“The storms are looking reasonably healthy but are moving offshore and should weaken,” Mr Kennedy said.

“There are more storms inland so there is a potential for more rain this afternoon.”