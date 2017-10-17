SEVERE WEATHER WARNING: Flooding, damaging wind alert for Gladstone

Weatherzone captured this radar image of the storm cell moving west across Gladstone.

Weatherzone captured this radar image of the storm cell moving west across Gladstone. Weatherzone

6.54AM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has cancelled the severe thunderstorm warning it issued earlier this morning for the Gladstone Region - but says the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.

A separate severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts remains in place, as well as a flood watch for coastal catchments including the Calliope River, Boyne River and Baffle Creek.

Weather blog Higgins Storm Chasing is now warning the Gladstone region to prepare for damaging winds and a large amount of rainfall as the cell moves inland.

"The dangerous thunderstorm threat has now eased with the cell no longer being stationary," a post from the popular blog said.

"The cell has strengthened and is moving west towards Great Keppel Island, Gladstone and possibly Calliope.

"This remains a severe thunderstorm with heavy rainfall likely, which could cause flash flooding.

"Strong to damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out."

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

6.27AM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large parts of the Gladstone region.

A separate severe weather warning relating to damaging winds and heavy rainfall is also in place, with six-hourly rainfall totals of 120mm to 180mm possible particularly along the coast.

170mm of rainfall was recorded in the six hours to 4.30am at the Westwood Range Alert, east of Miriam Vale.

Captain Creek and Oyster Creek have both flooded, and the road connecting Miriam Vale to Agnes Water and Rosedale has been closed.

For thunderstorms, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure loose outdoor items

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued before 9.05am.

Warnings and river height bulletins are available at bom.gov.au/qld/flood