Authorities have issued a severe fire warning for parts of Queensland. Photo Lachie Millard
Weather

Severe bushfire warning issued for parts of Qld

by Sarah Matthews
26th Oct 2019 9:40 AM

AUTHORITIES have issued severe bushfire danger warnings for parts of the state today, with high temperatures and dry winds predicted for the weekend.

According to the Queensland Rural Fire Service, the Darling Downs and Granite Belt region is at a severe risk of bushfires, with very high fire danger ratings issued for the Wide Bay, Southeast Coast, Maranoe, Warrego and Central Highlands regions.

A number of vegetation fires are being monitored by firefighters around the state, including two in the Gold Coast Hinterland, one at The Glen, south of Warwick, and one at Laidley southeast of Gatton.

All fires are currently contained.

Residents in the area are advised to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesman Dean Narramore said the severe fire danger in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt is prompted by the high temperatures and dry conditions.

"It's (the severe fire warning) basically due to the hot and dry conditions out there," he said.

"We're also expecting a burst of westerly winds as well

"The wind combined with these dry conditions means that once a fire gets going it can be hard to contain."

