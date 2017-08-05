SEVERE: BoM expects damaging weather for region

GLADSTONE is in for some rough weather this weekend with a strong trough forming to the west of the region.

If you're yet to brave the outdoors this morning, its grey and cloudy outside and according to the Bureau of Meteorology, this is the best it's going to get.

While Gladstone isn't expected to receive much rainfall today, shower and thunderstorm activity is set to increase tomorrow, through Sunday and hang around until Monday morning.

A BoM spokesman warned tomorrow's forecast included severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

"Gladstone region is expected to see between 6- 20ml of rainfall tomorrow … that range is quite broad because of how large the showers and thunderstorms could be tomorrow," the spokesman said.

Some areas in the Gladstone region could see substantially more than the range the spokesman gave however, with the maximum rainfall expected to be 50ml.

People living in the region are advised to check weather warnings throughout the day and prepare for what's ahead.

On Monday morning Gladstone is still expected to see some rain and thunderstorms, after which the trough will move toward the coast, leaving behind clear, sunny weather.

"This will be the beginning of good weather for a while," the spokesman said.

"Tuesday will be sunny and so will the rest of the week, but what will be different is the air.

"The departure of the trough leaves dry, stable air behind.

"This change in conditions means the sun will be shining, but cooler conditions will be in place.

Today the maximum temperature is 26 degrees with a small drop to 24 degrees tomorrow.

Overnight Gladstone should expect a drop to 17 degrees.

On Monday the maximum will be back at 26 degrees, with lows of 16 degrees.

"That's when you'll see the drop and the cooler air will start ... that dry stable air will cause sunny conditions but cooler air," the spokesman said.

Tuesday: Min 13 Max 25

Wednesday: Min 10 Max 23

Thursday: Min 12 Max 24

Friday: Min 13 Max 26