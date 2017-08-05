26°
News

SEVERE: BoM expects damaging weather for region

Sarah Steger
| 5th Aug 2017 9:37 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE is in for some rough weather this weekend with a strong trough forming to the west of the region.

If you're yet to brave the outdoors this morning, its grey and cloudy outside and according to the Bureau of Meteorology, this is the best it's going to get.

While Gladstone isn't expected to receive much rainfall today, shower and thunderstorm activity is set to increase tomorrow, through Sunday and hang around until Monday morning.

A BoM spokesman warned tomorrow's forecast included severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

MORE | News

>> 'We were just flattened': Victim speaks out over tragedy

>> Curtis Island LNG boss hits back at export caps

>> 'Unplanned outage' causes smoky, black flare from LNG site

"Gladstone region is expected to see between 6- 20ml of rainfall tomorrow … that range is quite broad because of how large the showers and thunderstorms could be tomorrow," the spokesman said.

Some areas in the Gladstone region could see substantially more than the range the spokesman gave however, with the maximum rainfall expected to be 50ml.

People living in the region are advised to check weather warnings throughout the day and prepare for what's ahead.

On Monday morning Gladstone is still expected to see some rain and thunderstorms, after which the trough will move toward the coast, leaving behind clear, sunny weather.

"This will be the beginning of good weather for a while," the spokesman said.

"Tuesday will be sunny and so will the rest of the week, but what will be different is the air.

"The departure of the trough leaves dry, stable air behind.

"This change in conditions means the sun will be shining, but cooler conditions will be in place.

Today the maximum temperature is 26 degrees with a small drop to 24 degrees tomorrow.

Overnight Gladstone should expect a drop to 17 degrees.

On Monday the maximum will be back at 26 degrees, with lows of 16 degrees.

You may also be interested in:

One man's journey to honour the fallen

Gladstone heroes to shine in state awards

Hundreds of jobs in $48.5m major CQ power station overhaul

"That's when you'll see the drop and the cooler air will start ... that dry stable air will cause sunny conditions but cooler air," the spokesman said.

Tuesday: Min  13 Max  25

Wednesday: Min 10 Max 23

Thursday: Min 12 Max 24

Friday: Min 13 Max 26

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bom forecast gladstone region weather

'We were just flattened': Victim speaks out over tragedy

'We were just flattened': Victim speaks out over tragedy

The victim of a tragic car accident which took place on December 9, 2016 speaks out for the first time.

Gladstone woman forced to move from home after Coles carpark scrap

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone woman has tried to shove her trolley at another woman at the Gladstone Coles Supermarket carpark.

Mum punches on with another woman in Coles carpark

Gladstone heroes to shine in state awards

PROUD: Wayne 'Grom' Mellick has been nominated for an award.

Gladstone heroes nominated in Queensland community awards.

Curtis Island LNG boss hits back at export caps

Santos chief executive Kevin Gallagher.

Santos speaks out against ADGSM.

Local Partners

One man's journey to honour the fallen

Rob Eade has months more on the road ahead of him to achieve his quest.

Improve your mood: change your food and get exercising

IMPROVE FITNESS: David Miles, Teresa O'Malley, Rachel Donovan and Matt D'Arcy are all involved in the Hunger Games better health program.

A program designed to benefit your physical and mental health.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Apple products worth a mint

APPLE recently discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano but if you’ve got one lying around, it might be worth more than you think.

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

72 hours of things to do this weekend

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

Here's some events happening this weekend.

MAKE YOUR MOVE NOW!

63 Daintree Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 63 Daintree Boulevard to the market. This much loved brick home (approx. 183sqm under roof) is approximately five...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

5 Star Abode With A 5 Star Shed - Act Now!

105 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 6 $450,000

Dreaming of owning your own 5-Star family home situated on a large 1058m2 block with covered parking for 5+ vehicles..? Well turn your dreams into reality with...

Great Value....Invest Today..!

Unit 26/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 SUBMIT ALL...

This conveniently located unit is sure to be popular with anybody looking to buy their first property or the astute investor looking to buy a good quality unit in...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

CONTRACT CRASHED...UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 $150,000

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $200,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.