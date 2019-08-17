Menu
Gladstone 2018 Botanic to Bridge fun run. Mike Richards GLA190818FRUN
News

Several roads closed for Botanic to Bridge

MATT HARRIS
by
17th Aug 2019 3:30 PM

ROAD users need to be aware of road closures happening on Sunday morning while the Botanic to Bridge is held.

The following roads will be closed on event day:

5am-9.45am Glenlyon Rd from Victoria Pde to Dixon Dr

5am-10.30am Glenlyon Rd from Dixon Dr to Tank St

5am-10.30am Ferris St from Glenlyon Rd to Goondoon St

5am-10.30am Goondoon St from Ferris St to Lord St

5am-10.30am Lord St from Goondoon St to Glenlyon Rd

5am-10am Bryan Jordan Dr from Lord St to Yacht Club

Access to the Matthew Flinders (Gladstone Marina) Bridge will remain closed from 5am-10.30am or until the last runners have returned to the Marina finish line.

Access will be limited across Glenlyon Rd, with traffic control positioned at Dixon Dr, Philip St and Breslin St to assist motorists, however, delays should be expected.

Visit botanictobridge.com.au/transport-parking for further information.

botanic to bridge botanic to bridge fun run road closures
Gladstone Observer

