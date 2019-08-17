Several roads closed for Botanic to Bridge

ROAD users need to be aware of road closures happening on Sunday morning while the Botanic to Bridge is held.

The following roads will be closed on event day:

5am-9.45am Glenlyon Rd from Victoria Pde to Dixon Dr

5am-10.30am Glenlyon Rd from Dixon Dr to Tank St

5am-10.30am Ferris St from Glenlyon Rd to Goondoon St

5am-10.30am Goondoon St from Ferris St to Lord St

5am-10.30am Lord St from Goondoon St to Glenlyon Rd

5am-10am Bryan Jordan Dr from Lord St to Yacht Club

Access to the Matthew Flinders (Gladstone Marina) Bridge will remain closed from 5am-10.30am or until the last runners have returned to the Marina finish line.

Access will be limited across Glenlyon Rd, with traffic control positioned at Dixon Dr, Philip St and Breslin St to assist motorists, however, delays should be expected.

Visit botanictobridge.com.au/transport-parking for further information.