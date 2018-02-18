Seventeen Seventy? The numbers have it

CONFUSION: Backpackers Micheal Brady and Hollie Edmunds were confused by some local signage in 2012.

THE town of Seventeen Seventy may be undergoing something of an identity crisis when it comes to how to spell its name - but the people who live there, and in the surrounding region, definitely aren't confused.

Almost all of the respondents to a post on The Observer's Facebook page about the town's confused naming history have called for the town to be spelled with digits: 1770.

Almost all, that is, except for one joker who suggested it be included as part of Agnes Water.

Some respondents thought it was already called 1770, perhaps because of the local businesses which use the numerals as part of their name.

One thing was clear: many people had strong opinions.

The results of a poll posted by The Observer to a community Facebook group for residents of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy added even more weight to the debate.

Almost 80 per cent of the poll's 174 respondents also wanted the town to be known as 1770.

A further 15 per cent went for "Town of 1770”, while just 6.2 per cent preferred the existing spelling of Seventeen Seventy.

"If it's not broken, don't fix it,” one respondent commented.

"21 years and I always say 1770,” another person agreed.

"I still call it Round Hill,” another commentator dissented, possibly a long-term resident... since the town has not borne this name since 1936.

In a poll conducted on The Observer's own website, 44 per cent of respondents opted for 1770, 29 per cent thought "Town of 1770” was a better option, while 17 per cent wanted to spell it out, and 8 per cent opted for the old name of Round Hill.

The State Government has refused to change the name of the town, even after residents were surveyed in 2008 and overwhelmingly voted to have the name changed to "Town of 1770”.

Based on the results of The Observer's polling on this issue, maybe it's time for take two.