WATCH: 1770 has its time in the sun as Today Show airs live

HUNDREDS of people gathered at the Seventeen Seventy foreshore this morning as the coastal town debuted on national television.

From 5.30am today, breakfast TV favourites Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson filmed the Today Show on the sandy shores of Seventeen Seventy, drawing millions of eyes from around Australia, to the Gladstone Region.

Knocking it out of the park, hundreds of locals and visitors flocked to the beach, blowing away co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

"I cannot believe the size of the crowd here this morning, it's absolutely off the charts," she said.

Cr Desley O'Grady was of the same mind, telling The Observer it was fantastic to see so many people down at Seventeen Seventy.

With about three million people tuning into the Today Show daily, the exposure this morning's show generated for the coastal town cannot be understated.

"It's my first time here and I absolutely love it here. This is the perfect holiday destination and I'd love to bring my family back here," Lisa said.

The morning saw the show's co-hosts take a camel ride along the beach, leaving the crowd of people in fits of laughter.

Viewers were also treated to a live performance from Sunshine Coast's Olivia Ruth, who will be performing at the Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival later this year.

The show also picked three Babies of Today this morning. One of the lucky babies chosen was 11-month-old Adelaide Mae Coles. Adelaide's mum, Sarah Coles is from Mackay but is in the area visiting her family, who own the Agnes Water Tavern.

"We come down here once a year usually and absolutely love it," Ms Coles said.

The mother's blue-eyed daughter was picked from the crowd to get a cuddle from the Today Show's Sylvia Jeffries on national TV.

"We told out family to keep an eye out for us on TV but I never realised Adelaide would be on stage with them (the hosts)," she said.

To wrap up the morning's excitement, a treasure hunt for the children was put on.

Each child dug up $300 or more, with three of the kids, Lucy Williams, Tom Williams and Kate Williams, who are all cousins, winning $1270 in cash all up.

The popular breakfast program was broadcast live after a collaborative effort between Discovery Coast Tourism, Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd, Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Regional Council drew it to the region.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said more people were discovering Seventeen Seventy and the wider Discovery Coast area in recent years and the broadcast would bring this "gem" to an even wider audience.