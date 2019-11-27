Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEIZED: Seven of the dogs rescued from the property were handed over to the Greyhound Adoption Program.
SEIZED: Seven of the dogs rescued from the property were handed over to the Greyhound Adoption Program.
News

Seventeen dogs and a cat seized in RSPCA investigation

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RSPCA has seized 18 animals from a property at Coominya after complaints the animals were neglected.

One cat and seventeen dogs were taken, all of which were subsequently treated, wormed and vaccinated by RSPCA veterinarians at Wacol.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Daniel Young confirmed the animals had been seized due to concerns about their welfare.

"The majority of the animals were seized due to health problems or living condition issues," he said.

"The matter is still under investigation and we are working with the POI in relation to other animals still in her care."

The property owner has been cooperating with RSPCA officers.

Of the dogs seized, 10 were greyhounds, and seven of them have now been transferred to the Greyhound Adoption Program facilities at Churchable.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said it was upsetting to see any animal neglected.

"Greyhounds are close to our hearts here at the QRIC Greyhound Adoption Program, so it is particularly distressing when we receive greyhounds as a result of these circumstances. The GAP team will do their very best to assess, care and hopefully rehome them for a positive outcome."

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty offered his thanks to those at the adoption program for their help.

"All of us at the RSPCA are very grateful that GAP are willing to accommodate these greyhounds," he said.

"They know the breed inside out and their assistance means we can focus on the remaining dogs from the property that are still in our care."

Mr Beatty urged people to research where there animals were going before giving them away or rehoming them.

"Just because someone claims to rescue animals, doesn't always mean they are treating animals properly," he said.

"Sadly we are seeing situations where people claim to be running a rescue group, yet they are not capable or willing to ensure the animals' needs are being catered for. We're seeing these situations far, far too often."

This latest investigation comes less than a week after the Lockyer Valley Regional Council confirmed it was issuing fines against one of the alleged "puppy farm" operators raided by the RSPCA in September.

daniel young greyhounds michael beatty ross barnett rspca wacol seizure
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RENTAL REFORMS: What it could mean for Gladstone market

        premium_icon RENTAL REFORMS: What it could mean for Gladstone market

        News GLADSTONE agents worry new prop­os­ed tenancy laws will hike up rents and make it less attractive for people to own or buy invest­ment properties.

        • 27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        premium_icon Scope for sale of Curtis Island LNG plant’s assets

        News INFRASTRUCTURE investors are being tempted by the potential sale of assets at...

        • 27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        UPDATE: Stress ball fundraiser a success

        premium_icon UPDATE: Stress ball fundraiser a success

        News It all started with an 8-year-old’s desire to help those affected by the...

        • 27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Sailor boosts museum display

        premium_icon Sailor boosts museum display

        News One of HMAS Gladstone’s former Chief Petty Officers has made a significant...

        • 27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM