Seven trucks at grass fire in Gladstone region

QFES trucks are at the scene of a grass fire on Schulze Road at Beecher.

QFES trucks are at the scene of a grass fire on Schulze Road at Beecher.

UPDATE: 11am GUSTY winds are fanning a grass fire at Beecher as Queensland Rural Fire Service crews battle to contain the blaze.

At 10.30am Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued this alert.

“Crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of Schulze Road and Mcintosh Road, Beecher.

“This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

“Firefighters are working to control the blaze.”

Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire at Beecher on private property on Schulze Road. Picture Rodney Stevens

Nearby residents are being warned of smoke in the Beecher area, north of the Dawson Highway.

“The fire is producing a lot of smoke which may affect immediate and surrounding areas. “Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

A Queensland Rural Fire Service truck turns into the driveway of a property on Schulze Road at Beecher to assist in containing a vegetation fire. Picture Rodney Stevens

INITIAL REPORT: 9.50am SEVEN fire service vehicles are attending a grass fire currently burning at Beecher.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were alerted to the blaze just after 8am on Schulze Rd.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service put out an alert for local residents at 9.36am.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” the advice said.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”