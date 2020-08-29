Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QFES trucks are at the scene of a grass fire on Schulze Road at Beecher.
QFES trucks are at the scene of a grass fire on Schulze Road at Beecher.
News

Seven trucks at grass fire in Gladstone region

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: 11am GUSTY winds are fanning a grass fire at Beecher as Queensland Rural Fire Service crews battle to contain the blaze.

At 10.30am Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued this alert.

“Crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of Schulze Road and Mcintosh Road, Beecher.

“This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

“Firefighters are working to control the blaze.”

Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire at Beecher on private property on Schulze Road. Picture Rodney Stevens
Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire at Beecher on private property on Schulze Road. Picture Rodney Stevens

Nearby residents are being warned of smoke in the Beecher area, north of the Dawson Highway.

“The fire is producing a lot of smoke which may affect immediate and surrounding areas. “Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

A Queensland Rural Fire Service truck turns into the driveway of a property on Schulze Road at Beecher to assist in containing a vegetation fire. Picture Rodney Stevens
A Queensland Rural Fire Service truck turns into the driveway of a property on Schulze Road at Beecher to assist in containing a vegetation fire. Picture Rodney Stevens

INITIAL REPORT: 9.50am SEVEN fire service vehicles are attending a grass fire currently burning at Beecher.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were alerted to the blaze just after 8am on Schulze Rd.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service put out an alert for local residents at 9.36am.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” the advice said.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

beecher gladstone observer grass fire qfes gladstone vegetation fire
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics attend Gladstone and Tannum crashes

        Premium Content Paramedics attend Gladstone and Tannum crashes

        News The crashes in the Gladstone CBD and at Tannum Sands occurred 20 minutes apart.

        • 29th Aug 2020 9:24 AM
        THUMBS UP: New-look East Shores is first class

        Premium Content THUMBS UP: New-look East Shores is first class

        Opinion There’s no Kevin Costner, but Gladstone has its very own “Field of Dreams”.

        REVEALED: How much Lauga and Butcher spent in past year

        Premium Content REVEALED: How much Lauga and Butcher spent in past year

        Politics A new report has revealed how much state ministers with portfolios have spent in...

        LAST CHANCE: Have your say on Agnes Water carpark reno

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Have your say on Agnes Water carpark reno

        News Agnes Water residents and tourists, along with the wider Gladstone region, have one...