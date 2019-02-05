Seven trainees start industry careers at QAL

NEW TEAM: Sheila Daly, Tegan Mortimer, Luke Einam, John Hitchen, Cooper Horne-Huth, Mitch Johnstone and Tamara Hay (not pictured) are Queensland Alumina Limited's new trainees.

A FORMER personal trainer and a high school graduate are two of the seven new trainees at Queensland Alumina Limited.

Last week the trainees began their two-year program to gain a Certificate III in Process Plant Operations, a popular way to start a career within Gladstone's heavy industries.

One of the trainees, Sheila Daly, was a personal trainer before she took up the position at QAL.

"It's great to have the opportunity to try something new and find a role that suits my lifestyle," she said.

"The first time on site was very overwhelming, but I'm looking forward to meeting and working with the team.

Luke Einam, 17, said he always wanted to work in industry and the certifiicate program gave him the opportunity to start that career path.

The two-year traineeship gives people without prior industry experience the opportunity to gain a formal qualification.

General manager Mike Dunstan said it was a key way to support QAL's future workforce.

"The program allows us to train local people to become the next team of qualified process operators," he said.

"One of our greatest strengths is the talent, skills and diversity of our people.

"This latest intake of trainees helps us to build our business for the future and support people to achieve their career goals. I'm pleased to welcome Shelia, Luke, Tegan, John, Cooper, Mitch and Tamara to the QAL team".