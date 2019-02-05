Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW TEAM: Sheila Daly, Tegan Mortimer, Luke Einam, John Hitchen, Cooper Horne-Huth, Mitch Johnstone and Tamara Hay (not pictured) are Queensland Alumina Limited's new trainees.
NEW TEAM: Sheila Daly, Tegan Mortimer, Luke Einam, John Hitchen, Cooper Horne-Huth, Mitch Johnstone and Tamara Hay (not pictured) are Queensland Alumina Limited's new trainees.
Business

Seven trainees start industry careers at QAL

5th Feb 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER personal trainer and a high school graduate are two of the seven new trainees at Queensland Alumina Limited.

Last week the trainees began their two-year program to gain a Certificate III in Process Plant Operations, a popular way to start a career within Gladstone's heavy industries.

One of the trainees, Sheila Daly, was a personal trainer before she took up the position at QAL.

"It's great to have the opportunity to try something new and find a role that suits my lifestyle," she said.

"The first time on site was very overwhelming, but I'm looking forward to meeting and working with the team.

Luke Einam, 17, said he always wanted to work in industry and the certifiicate program gave him the opportunity to start that career path.

The two-year traineeship gives people without prior industry experience the opportunity to gain a formal qualification.

General manager Mike Dunstan said it was a key way to support QAL's future workforce.

"The program allows us to train local people to become the next team of qualified process operators," he said.

"One of our greatest strengths is the talent, skills and diversity of our people.

"This latest intake of trainees helps us to build our business for the future and support people to achieve their career goals. I'm pleased to welcome Shelia, Luke, Tegan, John, Cooper, Mitch and Tamara to the QAL team".

gladstone industry gladstone jobs queensland alumina limited refinery trainee
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Angry mob waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    premium_icon Angry mob waits outside for convicted sex-offender

    News A CALLIOPE man was escorted through a back-door of the Gladstone Courthouse after a mob of angry people waited outside for him.

    GPS defends against unreliability claims after 14 outages

    premium_icon GPS defends against unreliability claims after 14 outages

    Business Gladstone Power Station had 14 outages, disproving coal lobby claims

    Gladstone man's monster barra felt like a 'freight train'

    premium_icon Gladstone man's monster barra felt like a 'freight train'

    News 'We were down to our last live bait when I caught that one'.

    • 5th Feb 2019 8:00 AM
    Free women's day exhibit to prompt creativity and reflection

    premium_icon Free women's day exhibit to prompt creativity and reflection

    News All artists including emerging are invited to submit their work.

    • 5th Feb 2019 8:00 AM