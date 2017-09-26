30°
Seven police, ambo, fire crews transform quiet Barney Point street

Seven crews responded to reports of a fire at Barney Point this morning.
Sarah Steger
by

IF YOU live at Barney Point and woke to the sound of blaring sirens this morning, you're not alone.

At 7.25am today, two ambulances, two fire trucks and three police cars hurried to a first-floor apartment at 43 Barney St. 

The quick reaction was in response to reports of a fire at the address.

Queensland Police and Ergon Energy also responded.

Once they arrived, paramedics stood back while firies and police rushed inside the building.

A next door neighbour, perched in her up-high balcony, watched from above as her previously quiet street was transformed by the seven responding crews.

"The sirens woke me up," the neighbour laughed.

Another witness said he wasn't stressed by the scene.

"It can't be anything bad. The paramedics don't look worried and are hanging back," he said.

"I could hear the fire alarm from a whiles away ...  It was probably a false alarm."

After the excitement died down, a Gladstone firefighter told The Observer that, after all that, it was a false alarm after all.

"We were expecting to see black smoke once we arrived but there was no fire was present," he said.

All emergency crews had left the scene about 8am.

