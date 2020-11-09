Seven of our most expensive homes sold in 2020

DESPITE this year having the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, Gladstone’s housing market grew.

The region’s biggest buyers dropped millions on the most luxurious homes and properties around the region.

Here are seven of the most expensive houses sold this year.

1. Euleilah, Qld 4674

Topping the list as the most expensive home, this cattle property at Euleilah sold for $2,220,000 on February 5.

The 3219 acre property was used as a cattle farm and has the potential to carry 700 head of cattle.

The property also has a four bedroom Queenslander home, a machinery shed, saddle shed, boat shed and timber stockyard with a vet crush and calf cradle.

2. Four Mile Lane, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680

This Boyne Valley property on Four Mile Lane sold for a whopping $1.8 million on May 29.

Boasting 4578 acres, the property was used as a cattle property.

Four Mile Lane, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680

3. Ferry Road, Rosedale, Qld 4674

It was the first time in 40 years this Rosedale property was listed on the market.

The 506.7 acre property sold on July 31 for $1.5 million.

The property boasted 10 paddocks, a farm house, barn and old dairy shed, as well as a salt water creek which ran through the property.

Ferry Road, Rosedale, Qld 4674

4. Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

Dubbed “The Cove Retreat” on Round Hill, this Agnes Water mansion sold for $1.2 million on January 14.

The “prestigious home” was built over three levels, had three bedrooms, three bathrooms, open plan living and dining area and boasted “uninterrupted” views of the sea.

Josefski, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

5. Bloodwood Ave South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

This four-bedroom, three bathroom Agnes Water mansion sold for $1.15 million on September 14.

The home was situated in the exclusive gated 1770 estate of Sunrise.

Sunrise residents have access to the estates three swimming pools, four tennis courts, eight BBQ cabanas and seven access points to the beach.

Bloodwood Ave South, Agnes Water, Qld 4677

6. Gladstone Monto Road, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680

After a whopping 98 years, this Gladstone Monto Road property was offered on the market again.

The 994 acre property sold for more than a million on June 11.

The property came with a two bedroom, one bathroom home, four bay machinery shed with power, 40ft shipping container for storage, smaller older storage shed with power, pump house and piggery.

Gladstone Monto Road, Boyne Valley, Qld 4680

7. Blackmans Gap Road, Miriam Vale, Qld 4677

This Blackmans Gap property in Miriam Vale sold for more than a million on March 24.

The property boasts two residences with enclosed yards and car sheds, four equipped bores, three unequipped bores as well as a disused dairy.

Blackmans Gap road, Miriam Vale, Qld 4677

