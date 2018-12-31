Seven job listings that could see you change your life

NEW YEAR, NEW ME: Why not try one of these current vacancies in the Gladstone Region.

NEW YEAR, new me.

That's the catch-cry of many as the new year gets starting.

If you're looking for work or maybe even a career change, why not try one of these current vacancies in the Gladstone Region?

1. Salon manager:

Gladstone salon Stefan is currently seeking applicants for a salon manager on either a full-time or part-time basis.

Applicants require a Certificate III qualification as well as strong communication and customer service skills.

2. Relief nurse, Heron Island:

A qualified relief nurse is required to live on Heron Island for eight days a month to relieve the island's permanent nurse during monthly time off.

Applicants must be a registered nurse (division 1) and have experience in accident and emergency situations.

3. Truck driver:

Rocky's Own Transport is currently seeking a Gladstone or Rockhampton-based MC driver to work out of its Yarwun depot.

Applicants require a multi-combination (MC) driver's licence, with experience.

4. Waiter/waitress:

An opportunity exists in 1770 for a waitress or waiter at a local bistro/pub for up to 35 hours per week.

Applicants must have three years' experience and be available to work weekends.

5. Pool and spa technician:

Hosking Pool Care require an immediate start for a pool and spa service technician in Gladstone. Applicants must be physically fit, hold a C class manual driver's licence and possess strong communication and organisation skills with the ability to work autonomously and as part of a team.

6. Fauna spotter catcher:

Ecosure is seeking a fauna spotter catcher to undertake field-based projects including pre-clearance surveys, aquatic and terrestrial FSC and rescue, nestbox installation, monitoring and reporting.

Applicants must have two years' experience with snake handling accreditation as well as a passion for wildlife.

7. Diesel Fitters:

Nobul has opportunities for four diesel fitters to work on a casual basis in a mine based in the Blackwater region, with vision to put them on full-time.

Applicants should be trade qualified with recent experience.

