Seven job listings that could see you change your life
NEW YEAR, new me.
That's the catch-cry of many as the new year gets starting.
If you're looking for work or maybe even a career change, why not try one of these current vacancies in the Gladstone Region?
1. Salon manager:
Gladstone salon Stefan is currently seeking applicants for a salon manager on either a full-time or part-time basis.
Applicants require a Certificate III qualification as well as strong communication and customer service skills.
2. Relief nurse, Heron Island:
A qualified relief nurse is required to live on Heron Island for eight days a month to relieve the island's permanent nurse during monthly time off.
Applicants must be a registered nurse (division 1) and have experience in accident and emergency situations.
3. Truck driver:
Rocky's Own Transport is currently seeking a Gladstone or Rockhampton-based MC driver to work out of its Yarwun depot.
Applicants require a multi-combination (MC) driver's licence, with experience.
4. Waiter/waitress:
An opportunity exists in 1770 for a waitress or waiter at a local bistro/pub for up to 35 hours per week.
Applicants must have three years' experience and be available to work weekends.
5. Pool and spa technician:
Hosking Pool Care require an immediate start for a pool and spa service technician in Gladstone. Applicants must be physically fit, hold a C class manual driver's licence and possess strong communication and organisation skills with the ability to work autonomously and as part of a team.
6. Fauna spotter catcher:
Ecosure is seeking a fauna spotter catcher to undertake field-based projects including pre-clearance surveys, aquatic and terrestrial FSC and rescue, nestbox installation, monitoring and reporting.
Applicants must have two years' experience with snake handling accreditation as well as a passion for wildlife.
7. Diesel Fitters:
Nobul has opportunities for four diesel fitters to work on a casual basis in a mine based in the Blackwater region, with vision to put them on full-time.
Applicants should be trade qualified with recent experience.
To apply for these jobs and more, go to seek.com.au