Seven inspiring exhibitions to kick-off 2018

ON THE JOB: Exhibitions and education officer Rebecca Lush. Mike Richards GLA140318GALR

THE museum was abuzz on Friday night as more than 100 audience members joined Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett and guest speakers for the Art Gallery & Museum's first official exhibition launch of 2018.

In total, seven new exhibitions were launched.

When speaking about the impact of these exhibitions, Cr Burnett acknowledged how they have transformed all four exhibition spaces and offer something for all visitors.

"The diversity of the seven exhibitions on show is sure to entertain visitors from all walks of life," he said.

"Together they show the challenges, victories, and different perspectives that invite us to more closely consider our place in the world."

The launch began with Jo Duke, curator, introducing two new exhibitions from the National Maritime Museum in Sydney: War at Sea - The Navy in WWI and Shackleton: Escape from Antarctica.

The former is accompanied by objects on loan from the Gladstone Maritime Museum and from the Art Gallery & Museum's collection.

Together, these two exhibitions tell nationally and internationally significant stories of endurance and hardship.

Ms Duke also spoke on Celebrate Australia 2018.

According to Cr Burnett, the images produced for this competition "prove that the cultural and artistic future of Gladstone is in very good hands."

Gladstone Saiki Sister City Advisory Committee president Wendy Marsh introduced the audience to the sixteenth Intercity Images presentation, where photographers of the Gladstone Region capture the spirit of Central Queensland's lifestyle, people and environment for the annual exchange with Saiki City, Japan.

The evening event included the announcement and celebration of the 30 selected images to be enlarged and sent to Saiki City, for display in June.

Lyn Lee, the Art Gallery & Museum's heritage officer, encouraged visitors to step back in time and view the first Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race in Celebrating 70 Years of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

Along with memorabilia, the exhibition also features original footage of the first race and photographs from subsequent races.

All five exhibitions will be on display until Thursday March 29.

The heritage team have also produced a fascinating exhibition, Local Medical History that delves into the medical past of our region.

Visitors can learn about all sorts of medical treatments and see what a trip to the dentist would have looked like in the early 1900s.

To conclude the evening, guests heard from Mareika Holmes (Chauntler) on the new exhibition Goddess Mareika, which explores

the journey of Ms Holmes,

a local resident, through

her battle with breast cancer.

These two exhibitions will be on display until Saturday April 14.