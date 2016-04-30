28°
Seven exciting things to look forward to in Gladstone

Tegan Annett
17th Apr 2017

IT'S exciting times in Gladstone with some big events and celebrations coming up.

Here's seven things to look forward to in the next month:

IKEA warehouse opening

From Wednesday, Gladstone residents can pick up their online IKEA purchases at a new warehouse at 19 Benstead St, Callemondah.

RELATED | How Gladstone residents lured in furniture giant IKEA 

It's one of five online depot pick up points opening in Queensland on April 19.

While it's not an IKEA store, it'll make shopping online easier for Gladstone residents.

Miriam Vale Rodeo

 

Breakaway roper Ashleigh Kennedy at the Miriam Vale Rodeo, 23rd of April 2016. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer
Breakaway roper Ashleigh Kennedy at the Miriam Vale Rodeo, 23rd of April 2016. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven

 

One of the region's largest rodeos kicks off this Saturday.

The annual Miriam Vale Rodeo is this Saturday and it'll have enough cowboy and rodeo action for the whole family to enjoy.

Entry is $15 for adults, $10 for high school students and pensioners and primary school students and under are free.

For more information click here

Boyne Tannum HookUp

 

Bailey Burt at the Boyne Tannum Hook UP, May 1, 2016.
Bailey Burt at the Boyne Tannum Hook UP, May 1, 2016. Paul Braven

 

The annual Boyne Tannum HookUp is back from April 28 - 30.

The annual fishing competition, which lures in thousands of people to Boyne Island each year, will offer entertainment every night at Bray Park.

For more information click here

Tannum Crab Classic

The Tannum Crab Classic kicks off this Sunday from 10am at the Dennis Park rugby league fields at Boyne Island. The annual family fun day raises money to help and support Gladstone children with disabilities.

The event is best known for the popular mud crab races.

For more information click here

Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow

The annual comedy road show touches down in Gladstone on May 6 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

This year's line up includes MC Dave Callan, Carl Donnelly, Andy Saunders, Daniel Fernandez and Sharul Channa.

For tickets click here

Peking Duk

 

Peking Duk are taking their Clowntown tour to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour.
Peking Duk are taking their Clowntown tour to Gladstone, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast and Coffs Harbour. Maclay Heriot

 

Popular Australian DJs Peking Duk will perform in Gladstone on May 11 at the Harvey Road Tavern.

For tickets, click here

Mayor's ball

Here's your chance to get show off your best dress or suit.

The fourth biennial Mayor's Charity Ball is held on Saturday May 13 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

There will be live music, entertainment, prizes and auctions during the night of dancing and fundraising.

For more information click here

