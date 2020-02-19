Seven charged after elaborate police ram raid sting

A MAN allegedly caught fleeing a stolen car involved in the ram raid of a Cairns shopping centre has claimed he wasn't involved as his bid for bail was rejected.

Joshua Dagg, 26, was among three adults and four youths, all allegedly linked to the Redlynch shopping centre ram raid, captured in an elaborate police sting involving dozens of officers who surrounded the car in Edmonton on Monday afternoon.

Police attend a ram raid at Redlynch Central. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Cairns Magistrates Court heard yesterday Mr Dagg allegedly "fronted up in a threatening manner" to a police officer during a 200m foot chase before being taken into custody.

His solicitor Jaci Soles told the court he planned to fight seven of the nine charges he was facing and denied being part of the 4am ram raid.

"He has instructed he was home in Edmonton with his sister and partner when the ram raid took place," she said.

But he was denied bail after the court heard sections of his five-page criminal history including dozens of fraud, property and Bail Act offences and Magistrate Catherine Benson said there were no conditions she could put on bail to reduce the risk of reoffending.

Police attend a ram raid at Redlynch Central. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"It is highly likely if found guilty … he faces a term of imprisonment," she said.

Mr Dagg's older brother Ronald Addo, 29, and their nephew Gibson Addo, 18, were also arrested fleeing the car and had their cases mentioned in court yesterday.

Neither applied for bail and the court heard Ronald Addo was on a return to prison warrant.

The Cairns Post understands he was only released from jail three weeks ago.

The trio are collectively charged with 43 offences, while the juveniles allegedly involved, two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, are facing a further 45 charges.

Police have alleged Ronald Addo was the ringleader of the group.

A senior State Government minister has moved to quell outrage in Cairns on the back of a huge spike in juvenile offending, saying they would be "going after" recidivist offenders.

Dozens of charges have been laid against teenagers around the city in the past few days following many car thefts, home break-ins, assaults and two ram raids.

Police confirmed on Monday crime around Cairns had been "escalating" in recent weeks.

Cairns was named as a site for the Community Youth Response last year after a successful trial in Townsville and Child Safety Minister Di Farmer said the core group of youths committing crimes would be the focus of the locally based program.

"Around 10 per cent of young offenders commit almost half of youth crime," she said.

"These are the young offenders we are targeting through our Community Youth Response - the CYR model has shown a 27 per cent reduction in reoffending for the highest risk group of young people.

"And if you've been a victim of one of those offenders, you can be confident that we are going after those offenders."