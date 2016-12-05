30°
Property

Seven Gladstone homes selling right now leave experts shocked

Luke J Mortimer
5th Dec 2016 10:30 AM Updated: 12:47 PM
Brett Wortman

SOME PROPERTY experts thought they'd seen it all.

Then the owners of these seven properties handed over the keys to buyers for next to nothing.

The bargains mean the property market has to be bottoming out, according to one team of experts.

Property gurus at Opteon have picked seven properties at random to demonstrate the point to potential buyers that it doesn't get any better than this.

The property experts revealed the bargain properties in a report that showed the average house price dropped a whopping $45,000 between September and October, from $295,000 to $250,000. 

It contradicts Heron Todd's December report, released this week, which claims that Gladstone is still heading to the bottom.

But, as these bargain buys prove, whether Gladstone is still heading down or has hit the bottom, property is selling for dirt cheap.

Toolooa, under contract $148K

THIS 1970s three-bedroom home with one bathroom, a hallway, a lounge and dining area, a kitchen, a second toilet, a laundry, a store room, a porch, a landing, and a carport.

It has an average quality fit out throughout.

The living area is about 96sq/m, the car area is 17sq/m, the outdoor area is five sq/m.

The whole properties 748sq/m.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom.
GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom. Opteon

Boyne Island, under contract $126K

A 1975 built home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hallway, lounge, dining, kitchen, rumpus room, kitchenette, separate toilet, laundry, pergola, porch, front deck, rear deck, attached garage and garage under for two vehicles.

The property provides mountain and valley views.

The whole property is 706sq/m.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom.
GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom. Opteon

West Gladstone, under contract $222K

A 1970s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hallway, lounge/dining, kitchen, study area under, separate toilet, laundry under, storage area under, sunroom, balcony, landing and carport for three vehicles.

The property provides extensive elevated mountain/valley and district views.

The whole property is 870sq/m.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom.
GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom. Opteon

Clinton, under contract $540K

THIS two-storey 2000-built home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, entry/foyer, hallway, lounge, dining, lounge/dining, kitchen, family room, rumpus under, separate toilet, store room, patios (2), storeroom under, decking and garage under main roof line for three vehicles.

The property provides extensive elevated mountain/valley and district views.

The whole property is 1234sq/m.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom.
GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom. Opteon

Kirkwood, under contract $277K

THIS 2013 home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, entry/foyer, hallway, lounge/dining, kitchen, meals, separate toilet, laundry, alfresco, porch and garage under main roof line for two vehicles.

But it has no significant views.

The whole property is 829sq/m.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom.
GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom. Opteon

Kin Kora, under contract $260K

THIS 1980-built, two-storey property has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, entry/foyer, hallway, lounge, dining, kitchen, rumpus room, separate toilet, laundry (in bathroom), patio, verandah and garage under main roof line for two vehicles.

It has an in-ground swimming pool, well-maintained lawns, two garden sheds, and colour bond fencing.

But it has no views.

The whole property is 730sq/m.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom.
GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom. Opteon

West Gladstone, under contract $165K

THE 1950-buiilt home with a terracotta tile roof has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, entry/foyer, hallway, lounge, dining, kitchen, sleep out, separate toilet, laundry, storage area under, verandah and garage under residence for 1 vehicle.

The new owner's will enjoy views of mountains and valleys, the city skyline, and of the district.

The entire size of the property is 751sq/m.  

GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom.
GOING, GOING, GONE: Seven ridiculously cheap properties has property experts thinking we've hit the bottom. Opteon
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone gladstone region

