Seven axes flagship current affairs show

Seven's flagship current affairs show Sunday Night has been axed.

In a statement provided to news.com.au, Seven's Head of News and Current Affairs Craig McPherson confirmed that the program would not continue in 2020.

"After 11 years at the forefront of our Public Affairs offering it is with much sadness I announce the closing down of the day to day operations of Sunday Night: True Stories.

It has been a very tough decision in a very challenging TV landscape," McPherson said.

"I want to thank the exceptional team of reporters; producers; camera operators; editors and many others who have helped produce more than 500 hours of quality public affairs programming over its lifetime.

The program itself will remain on-air until the end of the year. A small production team will stay on to produce existing product over this time.

I wish all those leaving us nothing but the best for the future."

Sunday Night circa 2019, from left: Steve Pennells, Angela Cox, Alex Cullen, Melissa Doyle, Denham Hitchcock and Matt Doran. Picture: Seven.

The Daily Telegraph reports that McPherson told staff earlier today the program would no longer continue.

Hosted by former Sunrise star Melissa Doyle since 2015, Sunday Night was in past years hosted by Mike Munro and Chris Bath. Past and present reporters for the show include Rahni Sadler, Alex Cullen, Mike Willesee, Molly Meldrum and Denham Hitchcock.

The show was created as Seven's answer to Nine's 60 Minutes, but in recent times has suffered in the ratings against that current affairs juggernaut.

The Telegraph reports that Seven is planning to resurrect Today Tonight, which was axed on the east coast of Australia in 2014.