Seven awesome things to do these school holidays

Tons of free activities for your kids are on offer in Gladstone these school holidays.

1. Take a class

Tondoon Botanic gardens are hosting a number of school holiday classes perfect for the kids.

With activities ranging from kids craft to cooking classes, as well as bonsai classes and a garden tour, there's plenty on for kids of all ages.

2. Head on an island escape

It's turtle season, so why not get out and explore some of the beautiful islands Gladstone has to offer?

Maybe it's a family trip to heron island to snorkel with the turtles, or a day trip to Curtis Island where you may see one up close and personal.

3. Catch a movie

With any luck, the holidays will see a change in weather to help out our farmers.

But whether it's fine or sunny, or even a night out, there's no reason not to head out and catch a movie.

There's plenty of blockbusters to keep you entertained with family hits Johnny English 3, Small Foot and The House With a Clock in its Walls.

4. Beach days

The Gladstone region is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Queensland

So why waste the opportunity?

Head on down to Agnes Water for a swim or a surf, or head to the calmer waters at Tannum Sands, Barney Point or even spinnaker park.

5. Fishing at Awoonga Dam

Want a day on the water without the sand?

Why not head down to Awoonga dam, where there's plenty of options for boating and fishing.

And at the end of the day, why not take a dip to cool off?

6. Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum

Head on down to the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum for a hint of culture and learning.

There's plenty of exhibitions to keep the kids entertained, and who knows - they may just learn a thing or two.

7. Climb Mount Larcom

Looking for something a bit more adventurous?

Why not head out to Mount Larcom and get in touch with nature as you climb to the summit of one of our highest points.

Not only is it great for exercise and fitness, you'll be rewarded with spectacular views when you reach the top.