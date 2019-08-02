Seven apprenticeships you can apply for right now

APPLICATIONS: Apply now for these apprenticeships.

WHILE Rio Tinto and Gladstone Ports Corporation may have closed their applications for the 2020 apprenticeship intake, there are still plenty of opportunities around Gladstone to apply for.

The following apprenticeships beginning in January are now open for application.

Ergon Energy and Energex

Ergon Energy has opportunities for apprenticeships including electrician, communications technician, distribution linesperson, mechanical tradesperson (diesel fitting) and transmission linesperson.

They are seeking applicants who want a career in the electrical industry.

To be successful in obtaining an apprenticeship, you will need to have completed Year 12, passed Maths A, B or C, English or English Communications, and a science subject is highly advantageous, or have completed pre-vocational studies including a Certificate II in Electrotechnology or have relevant work experience.

Applications close Monday at 11pm.

NRG Gladstone Operating Services

NRG Gladstone Operating Services has applications open for a engineering mechanical tradesperson (maintenance - fitting and/or turning), an electrician/electronic instrument tradesperson (dual apprenticeship) and an engineering fabrication tradesperson (boilermaking/welding).

Mechanical and fabrication applicants need to have completed or be completing Year 10 while Electrical/instrumentation applicants need to have completed or be completing Year 12.

Applicants also need the ability to understand general mechanical or electrical principles and their application.

Applications close 3pm on August 9.

Orica - Yarwun

Orica Yarwun has a mechanical fitting and turning apprenticeship beginning in January.

Applicants must be a minimum of 16 years old on January 1.

Applications close August 17 at 5pm.

GAGAL fitter and turner

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices and Trainees is seeking applications for a Gladstone-based fitter and turner apprenticeship.

Applicants must reside within the Gladstone Region and have basic computer literacy including Microsoft Office along with general power tools experience.

Applications close August 17.

GAGAL electrician

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices and Trainees is searching for a Gladstone-based electrician apprentice.

Applicants must reside within the Gladstone Region and have basic computer literacy including Microsoft Office and be mechanically minded.

There is also an opportunity for a second or third year electrician apprentice to start immediately.

Applications close August 17.

Stefan hairdressing apprenticeship

Stefan is seeking a 1st level apprentice for its Gladstone Salon.

Applicants must have a passion for hair and beauty along with excellent customer service skills.

