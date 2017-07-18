26°
Session offers info on $42 million project

MATT HARRIS
| 18th Jul 2017 5:15 PM
Gladstone hospital January 19, 2017
Gladstone hospital January 19, 2017 Mike Richards GLA190117HOSPITAL

GLADSTONE contractors were given valuable advice yesterday by the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service at an information session regarding the Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department project.

The information roadshow offered local contractors insight into making their best bids for work at the $42million project.

CQHHS director of assets and commercial services Paul Mitchell said the roadshow attracted 35 people at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre with a good cross-section of sub-contractors as well as prospective main contractors.

"The roadshow was to inform local contractors about how they can become registered in the pre-qualification system that the state government uses to identify respective tenders for large projects, of which the Gladstone emergency department will be one,” MrMitchell said.

"We had a question-and- answer session at the end and they were given information as to where they get registered and maintain that registration.

"There was also an update from the department of health in terms of progression through the project and how they can get themselves geared up and ready to make bids for the work available.”

Submission dates are yet to be finalised for the project.

Visit the Department of Housing and Public Works website for further information.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  central queensland hospital and health service construction construction jobs department of housing and public works emergency department gladstone hospital

