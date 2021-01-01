Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.
A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.
News

SES rescues woman trapped after falling at jetty

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
1st Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coffs Harbour SES have conducted yet another rescue at the Coffs Harbour Jetty area after a woman fell several metres and became stuck between concrete blocks at the break wall.

Just after 5am emergency services were called to North Wall at the jetty where a 54-year-old woman had fallen and sustained serious injuries.

SES crews work to free a woman who had fallen fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day.
SES crews work to free a woman who had fallen fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day.

State Emergency Service volunteers worked for around 40 minutes to get the woman out safely before she was transported to Coffs Harbour hospital by ambulance.

NSW Ambulance Service confirmed the woman had sustained head, leg and arm injuries and there are unconfirmed reports she had a broken wrist and leg.

A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.
A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.

It comes roughly a month after a man was rescued by the SES after suffering a nasty fall on a boat. Crews worked for over an hour to get the man into a waiting ambulance in a similarly intricate operation.

coffs harbour jetty jetty precinct nsw ambulance rescue ses coffs harbour
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Harbour Festival back on in 2021 for 59th year

        Premium Content Harbour Festival back on in 2021 for 59th year

        Breaking The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is also scheduled to go ahead this Easter after both events were cancelled last year.

        Gladstone’s baby-making rate higher than state average

        Premium Content Gladstone’s baby-making rate higher than state average

        Information Gladstone residents have been busy getting busy.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.

        YOUR SAY: New year’s resolutions

        Premium Content YOUR SAY: New year’s resolutions

        News We asked residents at East Shores what their resolutions for 2021 were. Here’s what...