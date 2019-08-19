The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

GOLD Coast mother-of-two Helen Gallo doesn't like to think about what might have happened if her family wasn't rescued from the roof of their home with minutes to spare as floodwaters rose rapidly around them.

Mrs Gallo and her two children, aged seven and 11 at the time, thought they had made it through the worst of the wild weather during ­Cyclone Debbie in 2017, when the nearby Albert River burst its banks and a wall of water smashed into their ­Luscombe home.

Mum Helen Gallo with her children Zander, 13 and Sienna, 10 with SES volunteer Chris Holloway. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Thankfully, a crew of heroic SES volunteers on their first flood rescue battled their way through floodwaters in a boat in the dark, ducking under power lines and fighting debris to save the family waiting on their roof.

Those three volunteers, Chris Holloway, James Ferguson and Claire Browning, along with neighbour Sam Fouras who helped with the rescue mission, have received a group bravery citation in the Australian Bravery Awards, announced last night.

Three of the rescuers during Cyclone Debbie. Christopher Holloway, Claire Browning and James Ferguson. Picture: Supplied.

Mrs Gallo said she had just a few minutes to get her family to higher ground.

"It (the water) rose up about four steps in a double- storey house in a number of minutes. I knew we were physically surrounded with water," she said.

"In the time it took me to go upstairs and come back down again I could see the water on the other side of the door was taller than me."

Just 10 minutes before the family home snapped off its stumps and floated down the river, the group managed to bring Helen, her two kids, her father-in-law and his two beloved huskies to safety.

SES volunteers honoured for rescuing family from floods

One of the three rescuers, Chris Holloway, said although the rescue was incredibly dangerous, saying no wasn't an option. "It wasn't terrifying at the time because we were focused on the job," he said.

"I'd just gotten home when I got the call from Jim to go and I said to me wife 'I need to head out' and she said 'no, you've done enough'. But I can't say no." Another of the rescuers, James Ferguson, said the event created an everlasting bond between the crew and the family they rescued.

"Claire and Helen had an especially big connection both being mothers," he said.

"My partner's friend is the teacher of the two kids at school and she sent me a text saying 'thank god you saved them'," Mr Ferguson said.