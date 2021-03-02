SES group raises $3K at Agnes festival

Agnes Water SES Group raffled prizes at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival last month and raised more than $3000 for their organisation.

Agnes Water SES Group raffled prizes at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival last month and raised more than $3000 for their organisation.

A Gladstone region SES group can now buy vital training supplies, thanks to a recent fundraising appeal.

Agnes Water SES Group raffled prizes at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival last month and raised more than $3000 for the organisation.

Group leader Ian Jones said the support received from the community was "absolutely brilliant".

Agnes Water SES Group raffled prizes at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival last month and raised more than $3000 for their organisation.

"We raised more than our expected budget which was really good because we can now get the equipment we need when storm season comes around," Mr Jones said.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

"We all enjoyed the festival it was great just to share with the people there, and tell them what we do."

Agnes Water SES Group raffled prizes at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival last month and raised more than $3000 for their organisation.

Mr Jones said local businesses donated to the prize pool and the money raised would go towards a new TV and computer.

Mr Jones said the festival also gave the group the opportunity to recruit new members.

"We're always looking for new members," Mr Jones said.

"We did get a bit of interest and look forward to seeing them at the next meeting."

If you were interested in joining Agnes Water SES, contact 4974 9330.

The same number can be called in case of emergencies this storm season.