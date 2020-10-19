SES group leader humbled by nomination in awards

This week, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will celebrate SES week, a week where the services of volunteers is recognised.

A GLADSTONE SES volunteer said he was entirely surprised after he was nominated in a Queensland State Emergency Services awards ceremony on Saturday.

SES Boyne Island and Tannum Sands group leader James Hoger was humbled by the nomination after 22 years of service.

“When I moved to Gladstone I was looking for an avenue and the SES was the one I chose,” Mr Hoger said.

“(Volunteering) is just something I’ve always done. My son says it’s my passion.

“I was quite surprised because in Gladstone we tend not to do many awards like that.”

Mr Hoger oversees the high-risk training at the BITS SES quarters.

He said his favourite thing about the role was watching others achieve their goals.

“The most rewarding bit is seeing people achieve their goals and helping them in their training,” he said.

“I also like helping out the elderly and younger generations – I don’t know how many cups of tea I’ve had while pulling down pot plants before storms.”

Mr Hoger said those wanting to volunteer should just “give it a go”.

“The SES is not only about people achieving their own goals but helping others achieve theirs,” he said.

“If you join the organisation for the right reasons you’ll get a lot out of it but you won’t know unless you give it a go.”