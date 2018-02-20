Servo's fuel price shocks Tannum Sands community

PRICE SHOCK: Unleaded fuel was selling for 151.9 cents per litre on Sunday morning.

A PHOTO of unleaded petrol selling for 151.9 cents per litre on Sunday at the Coles Express Shell service station at Tannum Sands has shocked members of the Boyne/Tannum community.

Unleaded E10 was selling at the same time for 150.4 cents per litre, while a litre of diesel would have set drivers back 145.9 cents.

Social media users around Gladstone pointed out fuel on Sunday was considerably cheaper at several other service stations around town, and even in some regional centres such as Biloela.

The price spike came as fuel prices are expected to hit a three-year high in parts of Queensland this week, according to the RACQ.

The state's peak motoring body keeps a running total of what it considers a fair fuel price in Gladstone.

Today's fair fuel price is $134.60, but the organisation points out that is lower than the average price around the region.