Servo staff threatened with knife in robbery

Police officers, including the dog squad, were called to the Puma service station on Bowen Rd, Rosslea about 11.30pm on Thursday.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said two males were suspects at this time, with investigations ongoing.

No one has been charged.

It is understood the threatened staff were taken to hospital and treated for shock.

The brazen theft came just hours after Police Minister Mark Ryan flew up to Townsville and was questioned on how the State Government would tackle the city's crime crisis.

Mr Ryan and the three Townsville Labor MPs defended the legislative changes to the Youth Justice Act.

But Mr Ryan could not outline what solutions the State Government had up its sleeve to tackle the burgeoning issue which is angering people living across North Queensland.