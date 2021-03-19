Servo meltdown lands first time offender in Biloela court

A Moura woman who was involved in a near miss on a Central Queensland highway subsequently abused the elderly person who had cut her off. PHOTO: Generic.

A Moura mother of five lost the plot after being cut off while driving and subsequently verbally abused an elderly person, a court heard.

Jessica Lee Bell, 31, pleaded guilty in Biloela Magistrates Court on Wednesday to public nuisance, before Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and police prosecutor Shaun Janes.

At 11.50am on February 23, Bell was travelling in her car when the victim failed to give way and cut in front of her.

She was forced to brake heavily and take evasive action to avoid an accident.

Bell and the victim attended a nearby service station, where she approached the victim and angrily aired her grievances.

“You cut us off you silly old c***,” Bell reportedly exclaimed.

“What the f*** are you doing? How didn’t you see me?”

A court heard Bell’s outburst was in full view of members of staff and the public, with the victim making a formal complaint to the service station.

On February 25, Bell voluntarily attended the Moura police station and participated in a recorded interview, where she made full admissions to swearing and knew it was wrong.

Bell’s duty lawyer said his client had lost her cool and thought the victim’s conduct was fairly dangerous.

“The victim was aggressive and was also swearing,” he said.

Ms Beckinsale acknowledged Bell’s complete lack of criminal history when she handed down penalty.

Bell was placed on a good behaviour bond for six months with a $300 recognisance.

