Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone drivers are paying 12 cents less than Rockhampton drivers.
Gladstone drivers are paying 12 cents less than Rockhampton drivers. Mike Knott
News

Servo competition driving down petrol costs in Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
12th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE drivers have been enjoying cheaper petrol prices compared to Rockhampton.

According to the RACQ, the average price of unleaded for the Gladstone region is around $1.23 per litre.

It's 12 cents cheaper than Rockhampton's average of $1.35 per litre.

For diesel, the average price for both Rockhampton and Gladstone is about $1.40 per litre.

Spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said Gladstone's competitive market is one reason for the difference in prices.

"What we're seeing is greater competition in Gladstone,” Ms Ross said.

"Servos like Metro Petroleum on Toolooa St and United Petroleum of French St (are) competing for business and offering low prices.”

Ms Ross said there was "no good reason” for the 12 cent difference in pricing between the two cities.

"Both are in close proximity of an import terminal, both have plenty of retail sites and fair sized populations,” she said.

The RACQ recommends drivers to regularly use price comparison apps to look for the cheapest fuel in the area.

She said fuel prices would remain steady because oil prices have been stable for the past month.

gladstone region petrol prices racq rockhampton region
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    premium_icon Successful entrepreneur program extending to further schools

    News Big things ahead for EarlyPrenuer program with three more schools joining.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    premium_icon 'Mad Dog' spreading his message one town at a time

    News He's an unlikely evangelist and is speaking in Gladstone this week.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    Shutdown work to power up from next month

    premium_icon Shutdown work to power up from next month

    News Gladstone Industry Leadership Group's shutdown calendar released.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    premium_icon REVEALED: The innovation set to bring jobs to Gladstone

    News Gladstone beats out QUT Mackay to welcome pilot biorefinery.

    • 14th Feb 2019 5:00 AM