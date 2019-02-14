Servo competition driving down petrol costs in Gladstone

Gladstone drivers are paying 12 cents less than Rockhampton drivers.

GLADSTONE drivers have been enjoying cheaper petrol prices compared to Rockhampton.

According to the RACQ, the average price of unleaded for the Gladstone region is around $1.23 per litre.

It's 12 cents cheaper than Rockhampton's average of $1.35 per litre.

For diesel, the average price for both Rockhampton and Gladstone is about $1.40 per litre.

Spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said Gladstone's competitive market is one reason for the difference in prices.

"What we're seeing is greater competition in Gladstone,” Ms Ross said.

"Servos like Metro Petroleum on Toolooa St and United Petroleum of French St (are) competing for business and offering low prices.”

Ms Ross said there was "no good reason” for the 12 cent difference in pricing between the two cities.

"Both are in close proximity of an import terminal, both have plenty of retail sites and fair sized populations,” she said.

The RACQ recommends drivers to regularly use price comparison apps to look for the cheapest fuel in the area.

She said fuel prices would remain steady because oil prices have been stable for the past month.