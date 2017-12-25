Services allow time for reflection

CHRISTMAS Day church services were well attended around the Gladstone Region on Monday, as people came together as one to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas.

In a day and age where festivities are defined by commercialism and receiving the right gifts, it was an opportunity for families to reflect on the religious aspects behind the holiday season.

Father Kevin from Gladstone's Catholic Church, said it was important for people to reconnect with the religious side of the day.

"Today we've come to celebrate the birth of our lord and saviour, and that challenge of how the lord came as one with us.

"It's critical because the more divisions there are in our world, the more we need to love,” he said.

CELEBRATION: Father Kevin presents the Christmas Day church service at Gladstone's Catholic Church. Matt Taylor GLA251217CATH

"It's about that challenge of being able to accept each other and our differences.

The catholic church held it's best attended service on Christmas Eve, with 7am and 9am congregations yesterday.

Father Kevin said it was a delight to see so many families attending the services, which becomes part of the Christmas Day tradition for many.

Many who attend the morning services move on to spend the rest of the day with friends and family.

Father Kevin said he hoped that people took time to remember the true meaning of Christmas over the holiday period.

"Its just once more a challenge of recognising god's love for us, and how he invites us to respond to that love,” he said.

"We'd like to wish all of your readers a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year.”