Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vietnam vetran Tony Dusting.
Vietnam vetran Tony Dusting. Mike Richards GLA030818VRSL
News

Service to remember Vietnam Veterans

Glen Porteous
by
4th Aug 2018 10:05 AM

VIETNAM War veteran Tony Dusting found the pain of rejection by the Australian people and government cut deep when he returned home from his overseas tours.

Mr Dusting did two stints in Vietnam with the Royal Australian Engineers from 1968-69 and 1971-72.

But on his return, he also 'fought' for acceptance with the Australian public.

"It took a long time to be accepted by the community and the government when we returned," Mr Dusting said.

"I want people to be aware we were there and as Australians we operated the war differently to Americans who had a sledgehammer tactic that didn't work.

"We built water wells, schools, roads, bridges and infrastructure for local Vietnamese."

The Gladstone RSL Sub Branch will commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day with a service at Anzac Park on August 18, starting at 10.30am.

The day coincides with the 52nd anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, which was fought in South Vietnam, and claimed 18 Australians.

Gladstone RSL Sub Branch Inc secretary and welfare officer Peter Young said Gladstone was one of a handful of places in Queensland to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

"We are one of the few places to do this in Queensland and we don't want people to forget the Korean War, Malayan Emergency and Vietnam," he said.

Mr Young himself did a tour of Vietnam in 1968 with the 2nd Advanced Ordinance Depot, 1st Australian Logistics based in Vung Tau.

Related Items

gladstone rsl gladstone rsl and bowls club returned serviceman returned services league returned & services league of australia rsl rsl diggers vietnam veteran vietnam veterans vietnam veterans association vietnam veterans day vietnam war
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    DROUGHT: Boyne Valley farmers face the big dry

    DROUGHT: Boyne Valley farmers face the big dry

    Weather "Cattle are foraging near creeks where they normally wouldn't go... they'll start getting stuck in creeks and dams soon."

    Sea Shepherd crew welcomed at Agnes

    Sea Shepherd crew welcomed at Agnes

    News The NGO is on a mission to Stop Adani.

    How Gladstone wound up 'falling' for Len's idea

    How Gladstone wound up 'falling' for Len's idea

    News The design borrowed the best bits of other waterfalls

    Local Partners