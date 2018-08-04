Service to remember Vietnam Veterans

VIETNAM War veteran Tony Dusting found the pain of rejection by the Australian people and government cut deep when he returned home from his overseas tours.

Mr Dusting did two stints in Vietnam with the Royal Australian Engineers from 1968-69 and 1971-72.

But on his return, he also 'fought' for acceptance with the Australian public.

"It took a long time to be accepted by the community and the government when we returned," Mr Dusting said.

"I want people to be aware we were there and as Australians we operated the war differently to Americans who had a sledgehammer tactic that didn't work.

"We built water wells, schools, roads, bridges and infrastructure for local Vietnamese."

The Gladstone RSL Sub Branch will commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day with a service at Anzac Park on August 18, starting at 10.30am.

The day coincides with the 52nd anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, which was fought in South Vietnam, and claimed 18 Australians.

Gladstone RSL Sub Branch Inc secretary and welfare officer Peter Young said Gladstone was one of a handful of places in Queensland to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

"We are one of the few places to do this in Queensland and we don't want people to forget the Korean War, Malayan Emergency and Vietnam," he said.

Mr Young himself did a tour of Vietnam in 1968 with the 2nd Advanced Ordinance Depot, 1st Australian Logistics based in Vung Tau.