Service not forgotten, veterans recall the Malayan Emergency

PROUD SERVICE: Malayan Emergency servicemen Roy Aiton and Barry Simpson holding a Gurkha khukuri (Nepalese knife) encouraged people to know more about Australia's lesser known conflicts since World War II.

PROUD SERVICE: Malayan Emergency servicemen Roy Aiton and Barry Simpson holding a Gurkha khukuri (Nepalese knife) encouraged people to know more about Australia's lesser known conflicts since World War II. Glen Porteous

THEY may have grown old and age has wearied them, but for Roy Aiton and Barry Simpson the memories of the Malayan Emergency decades ago still resonate with them today.

Friday was Malaya and Borneo Veterans' Day to recognise Australian military personnel who served in the two campaigns.

The Malayan Emergency went from 1948 to 1960 and the Indonesian Confrontation (Konfrontasi) was 1962 to 1966.

Lasting 13 years, the Malayan Emergency was the longest continuous military commitment in Australia's history with 7000 serving, 51 dead and 27 wounded.

It was one of the few successful counter-insurgency operations undertaken by the Western powers during the Cold War and saw British and Commonwealth forces defeat a communist revolt in Malaya.

The Indonesian Confrontation had 3500 serving with 23 dead and eight wounded.

Australian units fought during Konfrontasi as part of a larger British and Commonwealth force under British command with commitments to operations against Indonesia in Borneo and West Malaysia.

Roy served with the Royal Australian Air Force in Malaysia in 1958 during the emergency with the Base Squadron as a transport fitter.

"I was there for about 12 months before I had to be medevaced (medically evacuated) out on a Hercules C130 due to a skin condition,” Roy said.

"We are not looking for any special treatment, just recognition that people know and learn about all of the conflicts Australians have fought in since World War II.”

Roy was also a participant in another period of Australian history not many people know about - the atomic testing in Western Australian and South Australia during the 1950s.

"I was at Maralinga for Operation Antler and saw three of the atomic bomb blasts carried out while I was there,” Roy said.

The Malayan Emergency was a Commonwealth effort with Britain sending troops over to support the Malaysian government who were under threat from guerrillas of the Malayan Communist Party.

Barry Simpson served with the First Kings Dragoon Guards in the 17th Gurkha Division and still has memories like yesterday of the conflict.

"I was there primarily as a musician playing the trombone and did road and jungle patrols and had a couple of contacts with the enemy,” Barry said.

"I spent most of my time all over Malaysia and the emergency was a part of history that seldom gets mentioned.”