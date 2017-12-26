Service hubs open over Christmas holidays

Roseberry Community Services headspace centre manager Lois Auld, general manager Colleen Tribe and youth reference group coordinator Montana Connors at the site that will be used for Headspace. Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer

Roseberry Community Services headspace centre manager Lois Auld, general manager Colleen Tribe and youth reference group coordinator Montana Connors at the site that will be used for Headspace. Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer Tegan Annett

COLLEEN Tribe, general manager of Roseberry Qld, wants people to know two of its Gladstone services, the Roseberry Shelter and the Dignity Hub have both remained open during the holiday period, with the Dignity Hub only closed on Christmas Day.

Roseberry Shelter, which provides crisis accommodation for young people aged 16-25, was open on Christmas Day and put on a Christmas lunch for clients.

"We've had some lovely donations so (young people in the shelter) don't miss out on Christmas presents," Ms Tribe said.

"We try and make it as safe and friendly as we can and it's a very caring situation with our staff who make sure they have a really good Christmas.

At the time of writing, all seven beds at the shelter were full.

But Ms Tribe said if anyone else turned up while there were no beds free Roseberry would still help.

"It's really difficult to say no to a young person, then staff worry about their wellbeing, that they're safe (so) we don't just shut the door," she said.

"Shelter staff will make sure they've had something to eat, they can talk to someone about their situation, they can leave their gear, have a shower or wash their clothes."

Ms Tribe said staff could also assist people with referrals.

She said the shelter had consistently been at, or close to, capacity for the past two years.

"People have been affected by the downturn and the effect that it's had on the family structure: higher incidences of domestic violence, financial distress, and breakdown of family," she said.

Ms Tribe said she believed Gladstone needed more crisis accommodation to meet the needs of the community.

"Thank you to everyone who's been donating to Roseberry we're able to help quite a few people have a better Christmas," she said.

"It doesn't solve all their problems but it gives them a better outlook on life."

For more information, or to access Roseberry Qld's services give them a call on 07 4972 0047.