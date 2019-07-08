Service dedicated to Vietnam Veterans

The Vietnam Veteran's Day service held in Gladstone last year.

THE Gladstone RSL Sub-branch will host a Vietnam Veterans' Day Service to commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan on August 18.

Residents are welcome to attend alongside Gladstone's Vietnam veterans.

The Battle of Long Tan was a fought in a rubber plantation in South Vietnam on August 18, 1966 when 18 Australians died as their small group defeated a much larger force.

The Vietnam War cost 580 Australian lives and is our longest war (1962-73) and biggest conflict since World War II.

RSL president Harry Tattersall said on the veterans' return home they suffered the ultimate insult of being shunned by the public, rejected by a hostile government and had the indignity to have their military service derided by an unsympathetic moratorium protest.

The protest was based on false information and some weak individuals targeted veterans to vent their protest.

"This must never happen again to Australian veterans," he said.

Gladstone has a number of Vietnam veterans throughout the region including those who have succumbed to the effects of their service during the war.

Mr Tattersall said the aim of the service was to provide support and the sense of belonging that all veterans deserve.

The service will be at Anzac Park from 10.30am on Sunday August 18.