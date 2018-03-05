Seriously fun science showcase blows audience away

STUFFED FULL - the taxidermy display was very popular

STUFFED FULL - the taxidermy display was very popular Greg Bray

STREET Scientist Steve is always happy to blow something up for his cheering audience.

His Street Science exhibition was just one of many displays amazing visitors at the World Science Festival which was held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on the weekend.

The travelling exhibition gave people a small insight into the latest scientific and technological advancements shaping our world.

Science enthusiasts, experts and teachers from a variety of fields were on hand to delight, entertain and teach the large crowd.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Organiser, Tania Hall, Director of STEM Partnerships at Qld Museum, said the response this year had been phenomenal.

"We showcase the large range of emerging technology, career and industry innovations you have here right in your own backyard.

"The show is designed to inspire young people to consider a career in STEM, but we're also engaging parents to view a careers in science as a viable option for their children," Ms Hall said.

World Science Festival regional programe. Mike Richards GLA030318WSCI

The taxidermy, virtual reality, spiders and large space igloo displays were extremely popular with visitors.

While physicist, comedian and potential one-way traveller to Mars, Josh Richards, was kept busy answering a non-stop stream of questions from a fascinated audience.

Major partner QGC announced funding for future Street Science shows.

"We're pleased to announce the Science Show will be returning to Gladstone again for at least another two years," Mrs Hall said.

A decision which will no doubt excite anyone who likes having some serious fun.