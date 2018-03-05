Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STUFFED FULL - the taxidermy display was very popular
STUFFED FULL - the taxidermy display was very popular Greg Bray
News

Seriously fun science showcase blows audience away

Gregory Bray
by
5th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

STREET Scientist Steve is always happy to blow something up for his cheering audience.

His Street Science exhibition was just one of many displays amazing visitors at the World Science Festival which was held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on the weekend.

The travelling exhibition gave people a small insight into the latest scientific and technological advancements shaping our world.

Science enthusiasts, experts and teachers from a variety of fields were on hand to delight, entertain and teach the large crowd.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Organiser, Tania Hall, Director of STEM Partnerships at Qld Museum, said the response this year had been phenomenal.

"We showcase the large range of emerging technology, career and industry innovations you have here right in your own backyard.

"The show is designed to inspire young people to consider a career in STEM, but we're also engaging parents to view a careers in science as a viable option for their children," Ms Hall said.

 

World Science Festival regional programe.
World Science Festival regional programe. Mike Richards GLA030318WSCI

The taxidermy, virtual reality, spiders and large space igloo displays were extremely popular with visitors.

While physicist, comedian and potential one-way traveller to Mars, Josh Richards, was kept busy answering a non-stop stream of questions from a fascinated audience.

Major partner QGC announced funding for future Street Science shows.

"We're pleased to announce the Science Show will be returning to Gladstone again for at least another two years," Mrs Hall said.

A decision which will no doubt excite anyone who likes having some serious fun.

Related Items

Show More
gladstone science week stem stem subjects
Gladstone Observer
Forecaster warns of 'scary' cyclone

Forecaster warns of 'scary' cyclone

Weather The only person to correctly predict last week's weather event is tipping a cyclone to cross the coast

The disturbing truth about Facebook you need to know

The disturbing truth about Facebook you need to know

News Surveillance capitalism has you on file.

67 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

67 jobs in the Gladstone region you can apply for right now

Business Cr Cindi Bush has compiled a list of job opportunities.

Gladstone women need your help to tackle global taboo

Gladstone women need your help to tackle global taboo

News Days for Girls aims to address a very real problem.

Local Partners