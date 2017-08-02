'Serious risk': Gladstone man challenging international 'dumpers'

GLADSTONE'S Zac Beers is calling for tougher laws to stop Chinese companies from dumping products in Australia, putting thousands of manufacturing jobs at risk.

The 2016 ALP candidate for Flynn has put forward a motion for Australia to up the ante on dumping laws by commissioning a special trade prosecutor.

Mr Beers' (pictured) announcement at the Australian Labor Party annual conference was met by applause from politicians and other ALP members.

He said the current model within the anti-dumping commission was not effective enough.

"Dumping" is where an international company imports large amounts of a product that's made overseas at a subsidised rate, for example aluminium, inadvertently pushing down prices for the same product in Australia.

Describing it as a "massive threat", Mr Beers said the practice put pressure on Australia's manufacturing companies, already struggling with high electricity prices.

"We need to protect these industries from foreign interests that are capable of destroying them ... it puts Gladstone at serious risk," he said.

"We've seen a massive increase in importation from China ... aluminium particularly ... and that has massive impacts in terms of the long term viability of Australian aluminium."

Mr Beers highlighted the production cuts at Boyne Smelter Limited in March as an example of the toll of manufacturing job losses on the region.

"When you look at the increase in importing foreign products it has a dramatic effect on a range of industries," he said.

Mr Beers said a special trade prosecutor should have the ability to ban "repeat offenders" from unfair trade practices that undermined Australian manufacturing.

"We're all saying the resources boom is over, so if we don't protect the manufacturing industry, which is long term, there's thousands of jobs that are going to disappear."

Mr Beers said he would work with Labor Ministers to create an official anti-dumping policy.