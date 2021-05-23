Serious injuries: Woman airlifted after highway crash

A woman in her mid-20's was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with lower limb and head injuries following a crash on the Bruce Highway.

Update 3.45pm: The driver of the car t-boned by a truck at the intersection of Gladstone - Mount Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway was a woman in her mid-20s.

She was travelling along the Gladstone-Mt Larcom Road when her vehicle was hit by a truck which was travelling south on the Bruce Highway.

She was entrapped in her vehicle for some time before the emergency services, QAS and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue flight crew were able to free her from her vehicle.

The woman was treated and assessed on scene by the Rescue 300 on-board doctor and critical care flight paramedic for lower leg and pelvic injuries.

The woman was stabilised for flight before being transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

Update 2.15pm: A woman has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Mount Larcom.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the woman had been trapped in the vehicle by her lower limbs and suffered serious head and lower limb injuries.

The Bruce Highway is open to all traffic.

Investigations are ongoing.

Update 12.53pm: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to respond to the crash involving a truck and car at the intersection of Gladstone - Mount Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway.

It is expected to land on the oval of a nearby school.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a driver had suffered serious head injuries.

She said the south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed to traffic.

Initial 12.32pm: Paramedics are responding to a crash on a busy Gladstone region road on Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved a truck reportedly t-boning a car at the intersection of Gladstone - Mount Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway around 12.15pm.

Initial reports from the scene are that one woman is trapped in her car, with more emergency crews called to help.

