INGHAM ROAD CRASH: A man in his 40s was taken to Townsville University Hospital following a collision between a truck and car at Mount St John.
Serious injuries following truck and car collision

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
18th Dec 2019 8:29 AM
ONE person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a truck and a car at a Mount St John intersection last night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ingham Road and Mather St at about 7.50pm, and two people were entrapped in the vehicles when emergency services arrived on the scene.

A female in her 30s was free by Queensland Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and the second person, a man in his 40s, suffered chest, shoulder, knee and suspected spinal injures and was taken to Townsville University Hospital by Queensland Ambulance.

crash emergency injuries

