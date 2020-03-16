Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Meat worker injured in accident
News

Man suffers serious head injury in abattoir incident

Michael Nolan
by
16th Mar 2020 7:31 AM | Updated: 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A Tawianese national is recovering in hospital after he became trapped in packaging machinery at a Yandilla meat processing facility.

The 28-year-old man became lodged in the package processing machinery shortly after 6am this morning.

Millmerran Police Senior Sergeant Steve Ryan said the man's co-workers freed him before emergency services arrived.

"He was given first aid by them," Sgt Ryan said.

"The man was transported by Queensland Ambulance Service to a LifeFlight helicopter and Transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital."

The man received serious injuries to his hand and head.

Police, including officers from the Forensic Crash Unit, and Workplace Health and Safety staff are investigating the cause of the accident.

8AM: A man suffered serious injuries after they were trapped in machinery at Yandilla farm supply business.

The person became trapped about 6am this morning at a business on the Gore Highway.

Queensland Fires and Emergency Services arrived at about 6.30am to find the person already removed from the machinery.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the person for serious injures before they were loaded in the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks lifeflight qld queensland ambulance service workplace injury
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters. Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        • 16th Mar 2020 10:26 AM
        Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        premium_icon Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        News WITH the Gladstone Regional Council election in just under two weeks, campaigns are...

        Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        premium_icon Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        Crime She was using the drug to treat symptoms associated with plasma infusions the court...

        YOUR SAY: Commission to improve natural disaster management

        premium_icon YOUR SAY: Commission to improve natural disaster management

        News SUBMISSIONS are open for a royal commission that aims to improve Australia’s...